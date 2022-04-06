ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is On-Demand Delivery in the Driver Seat?

By Kari Hamanaka
 2 days ago
Uber , DoorDash and Instacart executives discuss how they aim to power local commerce as they look beyond food.

H&M, Gap Drive Strong Demand for Boston Dynamics’ Stretch Robot

Boston Dynamics' Stretch robot designed for warehouses and distribution centers is now commercially available.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Might Have a $203 Million Problem on its Hands

One of the world's most transparent companies apparently wants to muzzle its workers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Really Just Said its ‘Low-Quality’ Shoes Would ‘Disintegrate’

Vans won a preliminary injunction against the mass retailer and its more than two dozen knockoff sneakers.
RETAIL
protocol.com

Instacart wants to sell enterprise software to grocery stores

Instacart will now start offering software services to all grocery stores, moving beyond the company's primary focus on food delivery through gig work. The Instacart Platform will offer software management services for ecommerce, fulfillment, ads, insights and other data for any grocery store, not just those that partner with Instacart for delivery services. Fidji Simo, the company's CEO, said in a press release that the new software platform is based on insights the company has gathered through partnering with grocers on delivery and building custom digital stores.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Food Sellers Diversify Across Categories to Meet Expectations, Drive Spending

Increasingly, consumers are growing to expect their on-demand food providers to span categories. Restaurant aggregators such as DoorDash and Uber Eats are making moves into the grocery space, while online grocery marketplace Instacart has begun firing back by offering meal solutions. Earlier this year, the grocery aggregator announced the launch...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KTUL

Local ride share and delivery drivers feel impact of gas prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Have you noticed if you've been paying more for apps such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash?. These companies have announced temporary surcharges to compensate drivers for rising gas prices. Local drivers like David Wilson are still thinking twice before getting behind the wheel. "I use...
TULSA, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delivery driver caught on doorbell camera eating customer's food

LEICESTER, England - A doorbell camera caught a delivery driver eating his customer's food in Leicester, England, on March 14. According to Storyful, the driver popped a chip in his mouth before the customer opened up the door. Nayf Storer was watching through the camera as his wife opened the...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Here's How Walmart, Target and Amazon Plan to Deal With Price Increases

It's not rocket science to make the inference that rising inflation is hurting American consumers, especially in poorer households. The headline consumer price index for the month of February was estimated to have risen 7.9% from last year, up from the 7.5% pace in January and the fastest in four decades, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Amazon Opens Second Whole Foods Store With Just Walk Out

Amazon has added Just Walk Out autonomous checkout technology to a second Whole Foods store in Sherman Oaks, California, about a month after debuting the platform at a new store in Washington, D.C., according to a Chain Store Age report Wednesday (March 16). Just Walk Out uses a combination of...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Waitr Unveils New Initiatives To Support Delivery Drivers

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) has implemented new initiatives to support its delivery drivers amid a surge in gasoline prices. The company has launched a new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations. The driver needs to activate the GasCard within the driver app...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail Services

B2B wholesale platform Joor has partnered with customer intent platform Lily AI, while IoT provider Wiliot launched a new partner program.
RETAIL
