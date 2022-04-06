ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Prospect Profile: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II​

By Jon Scott
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJermaine Johnson's football path has been anything but a straight line. He was academically ineligible coming out of high school, so spent two years at Independence Community College, where he was seen on the Netflix show "Last Chance U." Johnson's next chance was at Georgia, where he was more...

