TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka special education teacher says he has two local higher education programs to thank for helping him get where he is today. Without the help of two programs, the Kansas State Department of Education says Ricky Prato would not be where he is today - a licensed special education teacher at Meadows Elementary in Topeka Public Schools USD 501.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO