Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Trafficking Charge

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO