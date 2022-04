For the first time since the start of the pandemic, CarolinaEast Medical Center has reported zero positive COVID-19 patients. Since March 2020, the hospital has treated at least one patient every day, with the first patient being admitted on March 30, 2020. The most the hospital has treated at one time is 69 patients, according to CarolinaEast Chief Nursing Officer Jim Davis.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO