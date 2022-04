Data: FiveThirtyEight; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosOur beleaguered Colorado Rockies are looking to start a new chapter — even if this season is expected to finish much like the last.What to know: If you're headed to the Rockpile or watching from McGregor Square, here's a little intel to help you sound smart.State of play: Three consecutive losing seasons leave the Rockies with plenty of room for improvement, but don't hold your breath. The team is expected to land another upside-down record and finish near the bottom of the National League West, FiveThirtyEight projects.Why to watch: "Kris Bryant's moonshots," Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy...

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO