Senator Chuck Schumer has announced over 1.2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan will be coming to Upstate New York to bolster access to healthcare and that the Rural Health Network of South Central New York will be receiving over half that money. Along with those funds, the group will receive over 150-thousand dollars in education scholarships by AmeriCorps. Rural Health Network of South Central New York Executive Director Mark Bordeau:

