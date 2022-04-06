ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cy Young winner CC Sabathia named special assistant to commissioner

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Sabathia's role will focus on "player relations, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting." Nightengale added that the 2007 AL Cy Young award winner will also "develop new initiatives with MLB and the Players Alliance."

Sabathia was selected by Cleveland as the 20th overall pick in the 1998 MLB June Amateur Draft. He debuted at the beginning of the 2001 season, going 17-5 with a 4.39 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 171 strikeouts across 180 1/3 innings over 33 starts. He finished as the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up to Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners (who also won the AL MVP award).

The big lefty had a remarkable seven-plus season run with Cleveland before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2008. During his time with his first team, Sabathia collected three All-Star nods and one Cy Young award, going 106-71 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 1,265 strikeouts in 1,528 2/3 innings pitched over 237 games (all starts).

Following his departure from Cleveland, the Vallejo, California native then had a memorable three-month run with the Brewers, helping the franchise end its 28-year playoff drought by going 11-2 with 1.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 128 strikeouts across 130 2/3 innings. He tossed seven complete games, including three shutouts, in his 17 starts. After making the postseason in 2001 and 2007 with Cleveland, and in 2008 with Milwaukee, Sabathia signed with the New York Yankees in December 2008.

The 41-year-old led the league in wins over the next two seasons in the Bronx (19-8 in 2009, 21-7 in 2010) and made his fourth, fifth and sixth All-Star teams with the Yankees from 2010-12. Sabathia helped New York win the 2009 World Series, coming up clutch in two starts against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the ALCS to win series MVP honors.

Sabathia spent the rest of his career with the Yankees and ended up with a 134-88 record and a 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 1,700 strikeouts in 1,918 innings pitched. In 561 career games (560 starts), Sabathia finished his borderline Hall of Fame career with a 251-161 record, 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 3,093 strikeouts in 3,577 1/3 innings pitched.

