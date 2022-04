SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 Youth Academy. The Youth Academy is offered during the summer for students who are at least 14 years old, to enhance the relationship between the youth in Sioux City and the department. It is also an opportunity for high school students to learn more about possible careers in the law enforcement field.

