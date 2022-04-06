ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

FHS spring musical features underwater adventures

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6WBp_0f1O6kCr00

Senior Adrian Perez thinks the Faribault High School spring musical is a production the audience will remember “for the rest of their lives.”

The spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” is something artistic director Paul H. Johnson said is the culmination of months of work from tech students to build the set pieces and decorate them; hours of singing, dancing, acting and learning lines for actors/actresses; and student musicians who put in a lot of time rehearsing the music.

Community members have the opportunity to see all of the work both students and directors put into the spring musical on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker, Johnson said “The Little Mermaid” has been a creative journey for all involved.

Cast and crew members worked with Eric Brown, flight director for ZFX Company to make their flying scene visions a reality. Brown worked with David Wieber, Gabe Kortuem, Peter Stenross and Ken Hubert, Johnson said to keep the addition of this effect “seamlessly” added to the production.

Though Johnson said this is the third time the FHS Theatre Troupe has incorporated flying in their productions, it was a first for many of the actors.

As someone who has seen all three of the “Little Mermaid” movies many times, senior Jordyn Tesch has particularly enjoyed playing the role of Ariel. While learning how to sing while flying through the air was a bit nerve-wracking at first, Tesch said the challenge has been exciting and she is thankful for the opportunity.

Perez, who plays Sebastian the crab; Caroline Drenth who plays Ursula, Sebastian Malkavage who plays Prince Eric, and Tesch all agreed that this production is one-of-a-kind.

“This is the biggest show we’ve done in two years,” Drenth said. “It’s so great to not only have live theater back, but especially with something this big. The tech is insane, and with the costumes and crazy makeup, it’s incredible. The live pit sounds wonderful with the electronic music.”

Added Tesch, “The choreographers are amazing, and the vocal director worked some serious magic. The live pit and electronic music sounds beautiful together.”

Perez also commended the group of over 30 students who have stepped into various cast and crew roles. He and Malkavage agreed their spring musical is full of comedy and encourage all to attend the kid-friendly show.

“If you’re between the ages of 7 to 70, you will have a blast,” Perez said.

For children looking to meet and take a photo with their favorite “Little Mermaid” characters, Johnson encourages them to stop the lobby following the show.

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Weeping Water to present spring musical

WEEPING WATER – Members of a royal family will take center stage next week when Weeping Water students perform their annual school musical. WWHS students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” at the school auditorium. The storyline is based on “The Princess and the Pea” and features kings, queens, princes, princesses, court jesters, wizards and minstrels.
WEEPING WATER, NE
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Morning Sun

No ‘Grand Illusion,’ Styx to rock Soaring Eagle

Styx will draw from over four decades of chart-topping hits in a concert at Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday March 19. The band will play Styx standards such as “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady,” “Miss America” and “Come Sail Away.” The current incarnation of the band has been together for more than a decade, and includes lead vocalist/guitarist Tommy Shaw, guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young, bassist/vocalist Ricky Phillips, drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, as well as original bassist Chuck Panozzo, who frequently joins the band on tour. Tickets start at $44. 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. Soaringeaglecasino.com.
EAGLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Entertainment
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Education
Effingham Radio

Paul Simon Set For All-Star Grammy Salute

Paul Simon will be the latest artist to receive a massive Grammy salute. Rolling Stone reported the tribute concert billed as Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon will take place on April 6th at L.A.'s Hollywood Pantages Theatre. In addition to Simon, who'll be performing,...
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
Hudson Valley Post

Woodstock Music Summit Will Feature A-List Rock Stars

It’s pretty cool when you get to learn about your interests and goals from an expert in that field. And, if music is your thing, there are plenty of talented artists here in the Hudson Valley that can teach you a thing or two. In fact, there is a music summit coming up in Bearville, that will not only feature famous Hudson Valley (and beyond ) musicians, some of them are also Grammy-winning artists. How cool is that?
WOODSTOCK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Musker
Person
Howard Ashman
Faribault Daily News

Magical kingdom of Arendelle comes to FMS

The Faribault Middle School Theater Troupe brings Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” to life on their own Dick Shiels Auditorium stage this weekend. “Frozen Jr.” is based on the Disney film. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. From cast members to backstage crew members, this production is one-of-a-kind for many. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Czech dancer topiary twirls into downtown Montgomery

One tradition that continues to remain prevalent in Czech towns like Montgomery is playing and dancing to traditional music. Naturally music goes hand in hand — or rather arm in arm — with dancing. As a way to honor her hometown of Montgomery, Meghan Petricka — crowned the winner of Discovery+ first-ever “Clipped” champion last summer — built a life-size Czech dancer topiary. The transformation of the wire frame to...
MONTGOMERY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Highschool#Fhs#Hans Christian#Zfx Company#The Fhs Theatre Troupe
Popculture

Bobby Rydell, 'Bye Bye Birdie' Legend, Dead at 79

Bobby Rydell, the early 1960s teen idol who starred opposite Ann-Margaret in Bye Bye Birdie, died on Monday in Philadelphia. He was 79. Rydell was such a dominating force in pre-British Invasion American pop culture that in the Broadway musical and film Grease, Rydell High School was named in his honor.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Emma Ruth Rundle – “Imbolc Dawn Atop Ynys Wydryn. Ice Melts As The First Resplendent Rays Of Spring Pour Over The Horizon”

Emma Ruth Rundle has just been churning out music recently. In late 2020, she teamed with Thou for the great May Our Chambers Be Full. She returned late last year with her next solo album, Engine Of Hell, and just last month she released an EP called Orpheus Looking Back that corralled a few remaining tracks from those sessions. Today, she’s back with the announcement of EG2: Dowsing Voice, the sequel to her 2011 instrumental album Electric Guitar One.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Seventeen Embrace a Beatific Vibe as They Tease First English-Language Single ‘Darl+ing’

Click here to read the full article. K-pop stars Seventeen have released a teaser for their first English-language single, “Darl+ing, which is set to arrive next week, April 15.  The preview includes a short video clip with what’s ostensibly a snippet of the new song — a cinematic build-up with soaring big piano chords and some pounding electro-pop percussion. The music plays as the camera pans over a bright yellow moodboard packed with smiley faces, photographs, a prominent picture of a sunflower, and more.  Along with being their first English-language single, “Darl+ing” will mark Seventeen’s first proper release of 2022. The track...
MUSIC
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
362
Followers
331
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy