FHS spring musical features underwater adventures

Senior Adrian Perez thinks the Faribault High School spring musical is a production the audience will remember “for the rest of their lives.”

The spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” is something artistic director Paul H. Johnson said is the culmination of months of work from tech students to build the set pieces and decorate them; hours of singing, dancing, acting and learning lines for actors/actresses; and student musicians who put in a lot of time rehearsing the music.

Community members have the opportunity to see all of the work both students and directors put into the spring musical on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker, Johnson said “The Little Mermaid” has been a creative journey for all involved.

Cast and crew members worked with Eric Brown, flight director for ZFX Company to make their flying scene visions a reality. Brown worked with David Wieber, Gabe Kortuem, Peter Stenross and Ken Hubert, Johnson said to keep the addition of this effect “seamlessly” added to the production.

Though Johnson said this is the third time the FHS Theatre Troupe has incorporated flying in their productions, it was a first for many of the actors.

As someone who has seen all three of the “Little Mermaid” movies many times, senior Jordyn Tesch has particularly enjoyed playing the role of Ariel. While learning how to sing while flying through the air was a bit nerve-wracking at first, Tesch said the challenge has been exciting and she is thankful for the opportunity.

Perez, who plays Sebastian the crab; Caroline Drenth who plays Ursula, Sebastian Malkavage who plays Prince Eric, and Tesch all agreed that this production is one-of-a-kind.

“This is the biggest show we’ve done in two years,” Drenth said. “It’s so great to not only have live theater back, but especially with something this big. The tech is insane, and with the costumes and crazy makeup, it’s incredible. The live pit sounds wonderful with the electronic music.”

Added Tesch, “The choreographers are amazing, and the vocal director worked some serious magic. The live pit and electronic music sounds beautiful together.”

Perez also commended the group of over 30 students who have stepped into various cast and crew roles. He and Malkavage agreed their spring musical is full of comedy and encourage all to attend the kid-friendly show.

“If you’re between the ages of 7 to 70, you will have a blast,” Perez said.

For children looking to meet and take a photo with their favorite “Little Mermaid” characters, Johnson encourages them to stop the lobby following the show.