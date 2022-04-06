Where to go for Easter Brunch in Tampa Bay

Let someone else do the cooking this Easter! There are so many delicious options for Easter Brunch and Easter Dinner in Tampa Bay, the hard part will be deciding which restaurant to book.

And, we do advise that you book a reservation as early as possible because many of these spots fill up pretty quickly. We’re continuing to add to this list too, so be sure to check back often. If you’re looking for family-friendly Easter events and Egg Hunts, our media partners at Tampa Bay Parenting have a ton of options here.

The BEST Restaurants for Easter Brunch in Tampa Bay (and Easter dinner too)!

Grand Easter Brunch at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach | Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach this Easter Sunday for a special brunch at Ocean Hai! Brunch includes a buffet of fresh pastries, seasonal salads, fresh seafood, omelets, carving station and more. Enhance your brunch with bottomless mimosas for $10. Take in the spectacular Gulf views, meet the Easter Bunny, and enjoy fun for the whole family with Easter Egg Hunts available at select times. $62 adults, $20 kids 5-12, *4 & under complimentary with a paying adult

Easter Brunch and Easter Dinner at Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa | Sunday, April 17 from 9am-1pm and dinner from 3pm-9pm

SHOR American Seafood Grill at a the Hyatt Regency in Clearwater Beach is hosting an Easter breakfast/brunch and dinner for locals to enjoy. Take in the beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico as you select from a wide-menu offering made to order omelettes, pancakes and more for breakfast and then for dinner selections like a traditional Easter ham and fresh seafood will be on the menu. The breakfast Buffett is $45 for adults and $25 for kids. Dinner is $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Learn more and book your reservation here.

Easter Brunch Cruise on Yacht Starship in Tampa and Clearwater | Sunday, April 17 at various times

The Easter Bunny is ready to welcome you and the family aboard the Yacht Starship for a family-friendly dining cruise! In addition to your meal and live entertainment, the Easter Bunny will be hopping around to take photos with everyone. There are brunch and dinner cruise options at the Tampa and Clearwater locations. Prices start at $59.95 plus taxes and fees for adult brunch cruises and $44.95 plus taxes and fees for kids. Yachtstarship.com

Easter Brunch at the TradeWinds Islands Resorts in St. Pete Beach | Sunday, April 17

The TradeWinds restaurant properties are offering Easter Brunch at the Palm Court Italian Grill at TradeWinds Islands Grande and at RumFish Grill at RumFish Beach Resort. You can explore their entire Easter line-up here and maybe even make it an Easter staycation!

Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar at Epicurean Hotel Easter Dinner and Brunch additions | Sunday, April 17

Élevage is hosting a special Easter dinner along with their regular dinner menu, but if you prefer brunch, they will have their regular brunch menu with additions for Easter including Easter Deviled Eggs, Spring Quiche, Carrot Cake pancakes and more. Dine-in Easter dinner is $65 per person and $25 per child 12 and younger. You can also opt to pick-up Easter dinner to-go. Learn more here.

HEW Parlor & Chophouse at Fenway Hotel in Dunedin | Sunday, April 17 from 11 am-7 pm

Hew Parlor & Chophouse at the Fenway Hotel will be offering an Easter brunch served family-style throughout the day. Brunch will be served family-style. It’s $65 per person, and $25 per child ages 12 and under. Check out the delicious menu and make your reservations here!

Easter Brunch at K Club Bar & Bistro at The Karol Hotel in Clearwater | Sunday, April 17

If you’re in the Clearwater area, the K Club Bar and Bistro at the Karol Hotel is offering an Easter brunch buffet for just $32 per person, and $15 per child ages 12 and under. You can explore the menu and make reservations here.

Easter Brunch at the Rusty Pelican in Tampa | Sunday, April 17 from 10 am-4 pm

For waterfront views, head to the Rusty Pelican for a four-course Easter brunch. They are also offering Easter dinner from 5 pm-9 pm. Easter brunch is $89 for adults and $35 for kids. Learn more here.

Easter Brunch at River’s Edge in downtown Tampa | Sunday, April 17 from 11 am-3 pm

River’s Edge Restaurant at Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel is hosting Easter brunch with a buffet-style brunch. Prices are $59 for adults and $22 for kids under age 10. They are also offering Easter dinner if you prefer. Learn more here.

Easter Brunch at Capital Grille in Tampa | Sunday, April 17 from 11 am-2 pm

Capital Grille at International Plaza will be hosting an Easter Brunch featuring Lobster Frittata, aaa 14 ounce dry-aged bone-in NY strip and eggs, or 8 oz. center cut filet. All three will come with White Cheddar Hash Browns. You can also toast your guests with a Mimosa or any of the fabulous wines from the wine list. The full dinner menu will also be available during these special brunch hours. Learn more here.

*We’ll be adding more restaurants soon, so check back with us!

You’re never too old for an Easter egg hunt

That’s right! We said it! You ARE NOT too old for an Easter egg hunt, in fact there is one in Downtown Tampa Easter weekend adults can participate in!

Tampa’s Downtown Eggsploration | Saturday, April 16 at 9 am or 12 pm

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Downtown’s largest egg hunt will feature thousands and thousands of eggs to find! There will be opportunities for different age groups, including an 18+ category! Each age group will be given a specific combination of eggs to find and redeem in order to win a prize. The prize for 18+ will be a downtown staycation! All participants are encouraged to bring their own basket or take advantage of our bag decorating station (while supplies last).