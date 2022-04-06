ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Study: Women still do most of the household chores even if earning more than men

By David Rancken
 2 days ago

It doesn't matter how successful a woman is in the workplace. At home, chances are... women in the household are still doing most of the chores, compared to men.

This research from the University of Bath finds there isn't an equal sharing of household tasks among men and women, even if the woman is making more money as the man.

Earlier studies have shown that men are getting better at sharing the load, but it's still not equal.

