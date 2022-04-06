ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla Stock Fell Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Shares of the electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5% today as investors digested the news that the Federal Reserve may act more aggressively toward curbing inflation than some investors had anticipated.

Adding to the drop was the fact that Tesla investors just learned yesterday that the company's CEO Elon Musk is now Twitter 's largest shareholder and that Musk is joining the social media company's board.

The combination of those two bits of news sent Tesla's stock tumbling, but is the market overreacting?

Maybe a little.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArXBs_0f1O6aNb00

Image source: Getty Images.

First, let's talk for a second about some of the comments made by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard. She said yesterday that "It is of paramount importance to get inflation down" and added that the Fed would reduce its balance sheet "at a rapid pace" beginning with its upcoming May meeting.

Additional news came out today that indicates the Fed is more open to raising rates faster than initially planned, with potential incremental increases of 50 basis points, above the usual 25 basis point increase.

This signals the Fed being more concerned about inflation than it was before, and that rightfully has some investors worried.

Now, on to Musk joining Twitter's board of directors . I think it makes at least a little sense for investors to be concerned about Musk potentially diverting his attention away from Tesla.

Musk is already extremely busy running the EV company as well as SpaceX, and with him now being the largest shareholder of Twitter and joining the company's board, there's potential for him to be distracted.

Time will tell whether or not that's true, though, and for now it's probably best for Tesla investors not to panic about Musk's involvement with Twitter.

If there is one thing for Tesla investors to be a little concerned about right now, it's that the company had to close its Shanghai plant on March 28 due to COVID-19 lockdowns in the city and had planned to reopen on Monday.

As of this afternoon, no new date for when the factory will be up and running has been announced yet.

So while it's not surprising that Tesla investors were a bit concerned today, they should also try to keep a long-term perspective on the company and not get too caught up in some of the panic selling that's happening in the market right now. Instead, investors should keep a close eye on when the Shanghai factory comes back online.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Lael Brainard
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Fed Hikes Rates

Stocks started the day on solid footing, with the three major benchmarks all sporting gains of at least 1.5% in the lead-up to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) mid-afternoon policy announcement. Trading got dicey in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision, though, with markets paring some of this...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tesla Shares#Tesla Stock Fell#Tsla#The Federal Reserve#Getty Images#Ev
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
TheStreet

Elon Musk Starts Throwing His Weight Around at Twitter

Less than 24 hours after revealing in an SEC filing that he’d taken a huge stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Elon Musk has begun to throw his considerable influence around with the social media company. Musk, has had a long and complicated relationship with the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

Some stocks have ridden a wave of investor enthusiasm higher in the weeks and months leading up to a stock split. Tesla's industry-leading position and robust financial performance suggest the future is bright. One key factor could dictate whether you should buy shares now or wait until after the split.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla May Consider Manganese Battery, According To Elon Musk

Tesla started offering electric cars with a new battery chemistry in some areas fairly recently: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP). While it's not actually new in terms of development and deployment in vehicles, it's new to some Tesla cars in some areas. Now, according to CEO Elon Musk, the company may be moving forward with another chemistry that uses a manganese-based cathode.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Is Twitter Stock a Buy With Tesla’s Elon Musk Involved?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock quickly became the top focus on Wall Street on Monday, as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk acquired a near-10% stake in the company. While many expected a sell-the-news reaction from Twitter stock this morning, that hasn’t been...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy