Still haven't filed your taxes yet? That's okay! Millions of Americans can take advantage of a major change has taken place that can give you hundreds more when you file your taxes. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. (source)

18 DAYS AGO