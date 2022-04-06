Forest Service to reopen wildfire-burned Jeff Wilderness, Opal Creek, PCT, amid new plan

Oregonians may be able to return this spring and summer to some of their favorite places that burned in the 2020 Labor Day Fires east of Eugene and Salem.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to reopen some of the 170,000 acres currently closed while implementing a new plan for removing “hazard trees” along forest roads, after the previous plan was blocked by a lawsuit.

A virtual meeting explaining the new plan will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Electronic comments can be submitted at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61749 by following the "comment or object on a project" link.

Willamette National Forest supervisor Dave Warnack told the Statesman Journal he would reopen a variety of areas, lifting closures completely in some places while reopening others to foot and bicycle use only. Closure barricades would be replaced by signs warning visitors of potential danger where it made sense, he said, beginning as early as this spring.

The areas in question were burned by the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires, which roared across almost 400,000 acres combined in the Santiam Canyon, along with the Holiday Farm Fire, which burned 174,000 acres along the McKenzie River near towns like Blue River and Vida.

“Our intent this year is to get some of these special places opened back up in a responsible way,” Warnack said on the most recent episode of the Explore Oregon podcast. “I think it’s important that people get into some of these areas so they can see for themselves that it was a mosaic of burns and maybe it’s not as awful as they imagine on every acre of these lands.”

The best-known areas to reopen include the northern Mount Jefferson Wilderness, with Warnack saying he was “cautiously optimistic” about opening access to famed Jefferson Park along with the 20-mile segment of the Pacific Crest Trail through the Jefferson Wilderness and Olallie Lake.

The Opal Creek Wilderness also will reopen in some capacity, although finding the best route will be a challenge, Warnack said, due to the high burn severity. There is also currently a gate on North Fork Road leading to the wilderness and it's unclear if that will remain this summer.

Any openings this spring could be a boon to mushroom hunters seeking “fire morels” that can fruit prolifically in burned areas but had been off-limits due to the closures.

The closures have been in place ever since 2020 due to what the Forest Service called “unsafe conditions.” They have limited outdoor recreation in some of Oregon’s most popular places at a time when the number of people heading outdoors has exploded with the pandemic. Popular campgrounds, trails and swimming holes from the Breitenbush River through Opal Creek area have been off limits, and anyone caught trespassing has been subject to a fine.

It's unclear exactly how much that situation will change this summer. The Forest Service was light on specifics of what will open and when. It’s likely to take five to six years for things to return to anything resembling normal, Warnack said. But, this year’s openings are a first step, officials said.

“What we’re trying to achieve is a much more refined approach to the closed areas,” Warnack said. The changes come on the heels of a lawsuit that questioned how dangerous burned forests actually are and the wisdom of keeping the areas closed. The lawsuits cited research showing that very few fatalities are suffered by falling trees.

“The risk of being hit by a falling tree is so small that it doesn’t come close to justifying these massive closures,” Andy Stahl, executive director of Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, told the Statesman Journal last October.

Lawsuits spur new plan for how Forest Service removes 'hazard trees'

The crux of the issue with reopening burned forestland has been a dispute about how the Forest Service manages its vast network of roads — where it removes roadside “hazard trees” that may fall into the roadway and where it lets nature take its course.

Last summer, the agency moved forward with plans to remove hazard trees along 400 miles of road. Environmental groups said the plan was too expansive and filed a lawsuit opposing the plan. In November, a federal judge agreed and issued an injunction blocking the plan.

In response, the Forest Service created a new plan that includes a full environmental assessment focusing on where to remove trees and where to keep them along roads. They’ve reduced the number of road miles considered for hazard tree removal to 300 miles, and Warnack said the number of road miles would likely decrease. Warnack stressed that the new plan would be more specific about the reason needed to conduct hazard tree removal on a specific road.

Nick Cady, legal director for Cascadia Wildlands, one of the groups that sued the Forest Service, said he was encouraged but wary.

“We’ll see how they implement it in the field and we’ll be out on the ground, and if they’re still coming out with decisions to log areas where it’s clearly not necessary, we’re going to oppose it,” Cady said.

Elsa Gustavson, also with Willamette National Forest, said environmental assessment of the roads project would include multiple points of public involvement and take most of the summer.

She said the agency hoped to collect all public comments on this initial proposal by April 15, get a draft out for public review by June and have decision by the fall.

“We want to begin implementation as soon as we can after that,” Gustavson said.

Timber groups said the lawsuits and new plan were a major missed opportunity that would lead to miles of road being closed and that it would cost the public far more.

“Hazard trees could have been removed last year,” said Nick Smith, spokesman for the American Forest Resource Council. “Dead and dying trees could have been sold and made into lumber, which supports Oregon workers and would have generated revenue that would have defrayed clean-up costs.

“Instead, it is too late to sell the dead timber, so taxpayers will be on the hook for clean-up and there will be more hazards for forest workers and firefighters due to the Forest Service’s inability to remove dead and dying trees along roadsides.”

