5 Times Jabari Banks Proved His Style Is As Big As His Talent

By Shamika Sanders
 2 days ago

Source: Getty / Getty

Jabari Banks , star of the Bel-Air reboot, can act his ass off. There’s no doubt the Philly-bred newcomer, who was hand-picked by Will Smith , has a bright future in Hollywood. Not only is he one to watch every Thursday when Peacock drops a new episode, but he’s also a fashion “it” guy in the making. His fly style translates from on-screen to off-screen on red carpets and magazine covers, including Teen Vogue and our brother site Cassius , who featured him on their February “Young Icons” issue.

Banks revealed he found his light in theater class, and if you’ve seen the young talent in his element, you’ve been witness to his charismatic personality — something he learned back in theater class.

“In theater, you’re taught to be big,” he told writer Bonsu Thompson. “You have to talk to the last row. That year when I was just auditioning, I had to teach myself how to make my movements smaller and play with nuance.”

Stepping into the role of the modern Fresh Prince of Bel-Air seems like a predetermined fate for Banks, who brings a rejuvenated spirit to the spin-off.

“Will has always been that person for me,” Banks said praising Will Smith, the original Fresh Prince. “The man taught me so much and he didn’t even know. I’ve watched his motivational videos and listened to him speak; in a way, [“The Fresh Prince in Bel Air”] raised me. That I’m in this position now is just surreal.”

Banks’ performance as Will has garnered much praise, especially in a recent episode when he shared the screen with comedy veteran Marlon Wayans. Banks revealed 60 percent of the scene was improvised — a testament to both their talents.

Banks has all the acting chops and the style to match. Keep scrolling for five times, he showed he’s at the forefront of men’s fashion.

1. Jabari Banks In Dolce & Gabbana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEajl_0f1O6LKo00 Source:Getty

Jabari Banks hit the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a sparkling burgundy Dolce & Gabbana suit with crown broach that made him a style standout on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Banks, who confidently accepted praise for his look. “Let’s talk about it,” he bragged. As for his obvious allegiance to Will Smith. He gon’ stick beside him.

“It’s what he said, you have to protect your family,” Banks responded. “I believe in him, and what he stands for. He’s a standup guy. I’ll stick by him.”

2. Jabari Banks In Grayscale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVQ3x_0f1O6LKo00 Source:Getty

Debuting a new blonde do at ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards luncheon, Jabari Banks in a powder blue linen suit by Grayscale — a brand he wears often. We caught up with Banks on the gold carpet, who dished on his new do.

“I just woke up one day and was like I need a change,” he revealed. “I had the box top for a long time, so I was like I just need to shave it off and try something new. I like experimenting with something new.”

3. Jabari Bank In Grayscale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovijR_0f1O6LKo00 Source:Getty

Here again, wearing Grayscale, Jabari Banks brought the wave in this ocean blue velvet tuxedo at the 24th annual Costume Awards, styled by Apuje.

4. Jabari Banks In Jordan Luca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o21cU_0f1O6LKo00 Source:Getty

Banks wore this white Jordan Luca look paired with Alexander McQueen boots to the season one premiere of Bel-Air. Will Smith was also in attendance to support the new cast on the show.

5. Jabari Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Pc23_0f1O6LKo00 Source:Getty

Banks brought the sparkle to the Jimmy Fallon Show in this flashy suit.

