With its Midtown West office building mostly leased, Tampa’s new Midtown development is moving on to its next big commercial project: Midtown East. Developers behind the 23-acre project near Interstate 275 and N Dale Mabry Highway on Wednesday announced that their next office tower, the 16-story, 400,000-square-foot Midtown East, will break ground by the end of the year and be ready for leasing by the end of 2024.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO