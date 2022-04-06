Lady Eagles whitewash visiting Red Springs, 10-0

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lady eagles of East Bladen raced out to a shutout conference victory against visiting Red Springs on Tuesday, 10 -0.

The game was called after the fourth inning when Mother Nature brought rain, but that didn’t stop the Lady Eagles from dominating the field.

East Bladen went up 3-0 in the first inning and that momentum would continue up until the end of the blowout, with three more runs in the second, a run in the third and three more in the fourth inning.

At the plate for East Bladen, Karli Priest was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Mariah Smith had two RBI; AnnaGrey Heustess had a triple and two RBI; and Maegan Burney had a triple and two RBI.

In the circle for the Lady Eagles, Laura Davisson went the distance, giving up just three hits, three walks and struck out nine to earn the win.

Coach Chris Davisson’s Lady Eagles improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference. East Bladen will travel to Red Springs on Friday for a return conference tilt at 6 p.m.

Chuck Thompson can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cthompson@bladenjournal.com.