For the first time since the Covid-19 Pandemic began, visitors will be allowed back to get an up-close look at the Soo Locks during Engineers Day 2022. If this sounds like something you would like to check out, put this date on your calendar. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24th for Engineers Day 2022.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO