LAKE MILLS, Wis. - One Lake Mills senior is taking a hobby and turning it into a college scholarship. That's what makes Hannah Alexander this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I was always more interested in strength training and becoming strong, but there was never really any girls in the weight room," said Alexander. "My sophomore year I had seen Max working with some girls at my high school. Seeing them do power lifting and seeing the success and the amount of fun that they were having with it, I decided my junior year that I would also join in."

LAKE MILLS, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO