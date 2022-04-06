ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong to severe storms possible in East Tennessee Wednesday

By Savannah Young, Victoria Cavaliere
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front moving across East Tennessee Wednesday is increasing the chance for strong to severe storms. Here’s what to know:

The threat of these storms will begin this afternoon and into the night. Meteorologists say the storms are expected to arrive over the Plateau between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and then progress through the Valley between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. before moving East between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Track the storms: Live Weather Radar

The Storm Prediction Center has updated the risk for severe weather, placing part of the Valley and Southern Valley, including Knox County, under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Those under the level 3 risk have the greatest chance to see a few tornadoes. A level 2 out of 5 risk is in place for the rest of our area.

The biggest threat of these storms will be wind damage. Large hail and a few tornadoes will also be possible. The storm is expected to move quickly, so flooding is not a major concern.

Meteorologists suggest you have multiple ways to receive alerts as these storms move this way. Download our FREE weather app by searching “Knoxville Weather” in Apple iTunes or the Google Play store. Plus, we stream our newscasts and severe weather coverage through this app as well, so we can be seen if your power does go out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44R2be_0f1O4eyv00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

