The New York Jets reportedly made a trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf, but it was rejected. The Seattle Seahawks made one of the first big blockbuster trades of the NFL offseason by sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. After this, there were some wondering if the team would continue to sell by moving their best players. One name brought up quite frequently is wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is due for a new contract after this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO