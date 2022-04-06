Festival hairstyles: 7 fresh takes on hair you can rock for Coachella

We are heading back to the desert after two years of traveling from our bedrooms to the hottest temperatures of our stove. With the festival season officially here, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the return of one of music’s biggest events of the year and, of course, all of the incredible fashion and glam moments to come.

If you like the HOLA! USA team will be attending Coachella or are planning to live-stream your favorite headliner from home and are looking for the perfect look; we have a listicle of seven fresh new takes on hair you can expect to see this year, plus pro tips from some of our favorite celebrity hairstylists on how to achieve each look using the UNITE Hair collection .

PIGTAILS If you’re looking for a hairstyle perfect for whipping your hair back and forth while listening to your favorite song, this one is for you. Inspired by first-time Coachella artist Megan Thee Stallion , these pigtails are full of Body-ody-ody, volume, and shine. For a volume that lasts all day and night, pro stylist Danny Newsham used UNITE’s heavy-lifting EXPANDA Dust, 7SECONDS Glossing Spray for high shine, and U:DRY High Dry Shampoo for added texture. Pro tip: toss a mini shampoo in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups!

BABY BRAIDS Say goodbye to flower crowns and hello to what may be Coachella’s most popular hairstyle - baby braids. Not only is this look easy to achieve, but it will also keep your bangs out of your face. To nourish strands, control frizz, and provide UV protection, pro stylist Chris Georges prepped the hair with BLONDA Oil and applied the cruelty-free, paraben-free, and translucent TEXTURIZA Spray throughout for weightless volume and texture, and locked in the look with the strong-hold, flake-free MAXCONTROL Spray.

SPACE BUNS A classic festival hairstyle, perfect for day two (or three). To get the look, beauty influencer Jamie Mansfield used U:DRY High Dry Shampoo to instantly refresh and absorb oils while adding volume and texture, EXPANDA Dust to add fullness throughout, and U:DRY Fresh Hydrating Dry Conditioner to smooth, soften, hydrate and protect her hair from the desert sun.

CHUNKY CORNROWS Amp up your braids and protect your hair with this desert-friendly hairstyle. To get the look, pro stylist Arianna Blean divided the hair into six sections to create thicker-looking braids and finished off with 7SECONDS Glossing Spray. This paraben-free, vegan, dry, and airy anti-humectant shine spray delivers a long-lasting shine, plus thermal and UV protection (a desert hair must-have). Pro Tip: “A fun way to add some fun to your braids; use bracelets to wrap around your braids! This is a safe way to add pieces to your braids without damaging your hair,” says Arianna.

WATER WAVES Meet the newest take on mermaid waves – water waves, the free-flowing, textured hairstyle that will make a splash this festival season. To achieve the crimped, fresh-out-of-the-water look, prep dry hair with UNITE’s 7SECONDS Glossing Spray. “This is a great heat protectant that adds shine to the hair to help give it that perfect sun-kissed finish,” says celebrity hairstylist Barry Lee Moe . Using a flat iron, work in small 2 inch sections starting at the nape of your neck, and then work down the section in an S-Shape. “Once complete, spray a generous amount of UNITE’s TEXTURIZA Spray all over the head. Get your hands in your hair and really shake it up. This will break up the texture for a super fresh finish. And for the perfect, shiny finish, work a small amount of UNITE’s BLONDA Oil or U Oil through the mid-shaft and ends.”

ROPE TWIST Upgrade your basic ponytail with this stylish rope twist, inspired by the Coachella queen, Vanessa Hudgens . To get the look, celebrity hairstylist R eagan Link used the cult-favorite 7SECONDS Detangler to prep, hydrate, and protect the hair from heat and the desert UV rays, and finished off with the extra-strong hold, non-flaking SESSION Max Hairspray to lock in the look.