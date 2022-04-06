Festival hairstyles: 7 fresh takes on hair you can rock for Coachella
By Shirley Gómez
We are heading back to the desert after two years of traveling from our bedrooms to the hottest temperatures of our stove. With the festival season officially here, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the return of one of music’s biggest events of the year and, of course, all of the incredible fashion and glam moments to come.
If you like the HOLA! USA team will be attending Coachella or are planning to live-stream your favorite headliner from home and are looking for the perfect look; we have a listicle of seven fresh new takes on hair you can expect to see this year, plus pro tips from some of our favorite celebrity hairstylists on how to achieve each look using the UNITE Hair collection .
From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording.
In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
Gabrielle Union-Wade will star in the fresh take on the classic comedy, Cheaper by the Dozen and is leaning into her Blackness. From jumping the broom on her wedding day to making sure her natural hair was wrapped with a silk scarf at night in the Kenya Barris-produced film, the award-winning actress spoke with BET.com to share what her experience was like behind the scenes as an executive producer on the film. Union-Wade also opened up on what it took to bring her character Zoey Baker to life.
I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
It doesn't matter how long or short your hair is; there is always a new trend to look out for. We have to admit that cuts in 2022 are getting more dramatic, edgier, and bolder. Every time women need a change in their lives, they go to a hairdresser.
La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday.
The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette.
View this...
Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano.
The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline.
To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson arrived on the red carpet in style last night in Los Angeles for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
The star stood tall in a high-neck brown dress with a high-low skirt. The brown set had a pleated skirt, which then tapered into a voluminous chocolate train that fell to the floor. The top of the ensemble was closed with a button on the side like a coat or blazer. The silhouette is almost Victorian-inspired and the asymmetry of the skirt is whimsical, bringing about a new and fun element to the overall...
Billie Eilish and Finneas are always a package deal. As siblings and creative partners, they make music, perform, and occasionally dominate the red carpet together, too. This was certainly the case at tonight’s Oscars, where the pair are set to perform during the ceremony. Eilish and Finneas hit the step and repeat in complementary looks by Gucci. In the label’s all-black designs, they embraced classic Hollywood glamour in their own distinctive way.
Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
We all know Drew Barrymore, 47, is a stunning natural beauty, but she certainly cleans up nice, too. The Never Been Kissed star made her fans do a double take last week after going under a full glam makeover on The Drew Barrymore Show. As one fan put it best, “the results are undeniably gorgeous, but she looks almost unrecognizable!” See for yourself via her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Instagram post in which Barrymore can be seen rocking glowing makeup and hair extensions:
There’s no question that Selena Gomez, 29, is a radiantly natural beauty, as seen in an Instagram video uploaded by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. The Only Murders in the Building star is seen posing au naturel in the very beginning of the clip, and then the camera quickly jumps to footage of her full makeup look for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 27th.
From her boho chic days in the early 2010s to her career-long epic red carpet gowns, Vanessa Hudgens has long been a trendsetter and timelessly stylish icon. The tick…tick…BOOM! star, 33, proved this again by stealing the spotlight at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) with a fitted, aquamarine Versace slip dress, and turned heads as she graced the carpet and ceremony.
There's nothing more cool-girl casual than the messy bun. Not only does it look effortless on all hair types, it's actually effortless to DIY. But of course, not every messy bun is created equal, and if you want your messy bun to look a bit more…intentional, there is an art to creating one.
Click here to read the full article. While the biggest stars in music were in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, a few musicians decided to hit up the Denver Nuggets vs the Los Angeles Lakers game.
Kelly Rowland was one of the many famous faces to attended the big game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The R&B singer turned the daytime outing into a family affair as she was joined by her eldest son, Titan Weatherspoon.
Rowland served up some casual street style fashion. Her outfit included several closet staples. The four-time Grammy Award-winning songstress...
Gwyneth Paltrow goes grunge with her latest Instagram post. The “Iron Man” actress shared a photo on the social media platform today that showed the actress in a chic, put-together look to promote her G. Label clothing line.
For the outfit, the Goop founder went with a white button-up shirt from G. Label that featured smocked cuffs juxtaposed to a high neck that had snap placket detailing on the left shoulder for a...
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown.
The strapless silk number featured a...
Unfortunately for
Kanye West
fans who already purchased their passes to Coachella, the rapper will no longer be performing.
According to reports from TMZ, sources connected to Ye have revealed that he’s decided to pull the plug on his performance at the 2-weekend-long event in Indio, CA. This...
After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
