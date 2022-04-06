Section of I-30 to be closed Thursday, Friday night

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation in Dallas (TxDOT) is issuing a traffic advisory in Dallas and Rockwall counties for this upcoming week.

Department officials say that the eastbound I-30 off-ramp to northbound Dalrock Rd. will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8.

TxDOT officials urge drivers to plan ahead for extra travel time.

