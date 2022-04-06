ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Section of I-30 to be closed Thursday, Friday night

KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrMCZ_0f1O3t5D00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation in Dallas (TxDOT) is issuing a traffic advisory in Dallas and Rockwall counties for this upcoming week.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Department officials say that the eastbound I-30 off-ramp to northbound Dalrock Rd. will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8.

TxDOT officials urge drivers to plan ahead for extra travel time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
KDAF

How much rainfall will North Texas see on Monday?

North Texas is under a Wind Advisory and could see threats of large hail, a few strong tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the severe threat will be highest in the afternoon to early evening hours for the area.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Rockwall, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Traffic
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Rockwall, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Traffic
CBS DFW

10 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21. The strongest one was in Jacksboro. The EF3 tornado had maximum wind speeds of 140 to 150 mph. The hardest hit areas were the high school and a nearby subdivision. Nine people suffered minor injuries and 80 homes were damaged, Jacksboro Police said on Tuesday. Due to safety concerns, the Jacksboro Police Department announced a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Damage to the Jacksboro High School gym Three other tornadoes struck in Montague County. Two...
JACKSBORO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw33 Com#Department#Txdot#Cw33 Dallas Ft
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC News

New truck for Texas teen whose car got tipped and spun by tornado

The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

2K+
Followers
828
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy