ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco has state's highest COVID rate. Should you be worried?

By Kathy Novak
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FqeK_0f1O3n2500

San Francisco County is home to the state's highest COVID-19 infection rate ​​— but the good news is case numbers remain significantly down from the peak of the Omicron surge.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

San Francisco is currently averaging approximately 13 COVID cases per 100,000 people, more than double the statewide average, which stands at 5 per 100,000, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle .

Cases in San Francisco aren't spiking as much as they are not falling as quickly as before, most likely due to both the city opening up and more tourists in town with many schools on spring break.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the BA.2 sub variant of Omicron is responsible for most of the current cases.

"Omicron is so transmissible that instead of seeing new variants, what you're seeing is just versions of Omicron that become more transmissible," he told KCBS Radio, adding that BA.2 is about 30% to 50% more transmissible than Omicron.

Despite a higher case rate relative to the rest of California, San Francisco’s numbers remain low, especially compared to the peak of last winter's surge. Crucially, very few of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations in the city, where about four in five people are fully vaccinated.

"There’s some really good data showing that overall your risk of being hospitalized in the Omicron era is much lower than that of previous variants, particularly if you've been vaccinated but even unvaccinated," Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Chin-Hong's colleague, UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford, has been monitoring what’s been happening with BA.2 in Europe and said the experience has varied in different countries.

"I find it very hard to read the tea leaves on this one. And for my money, I suspect that we’re not going to see any big national surge of BA.2," he told KCBS Radio. "I think we'll probably see it in certain areas that are under-vaccinated or over-exposed but I don’t really see it happening as a big national surge."

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco's Tenderloin state of emergency declaration expires

SAN FRANCISCO - The 90-day emergency declaration aimed at cleaning up San Francisco's Tenderloin District expires Thursday. The mayor’s office is saying just because that order is expiring; it doesn't mean the work is over. The mayor's office says one way to think about that emergency declaration is like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Europe#Omicron#Kcbs Radio#Ucsf
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

South Dakota joins list of 10 U.S. states to abandon daily COVID-19 data reporting as Americans prepare for a 'normal' spring season and cases drop 12% over past week: WHO warns pandemic is 'far from over' as cases start to jump in New York

Daily Covid reporting is starting to be abandoned by health officials around the United States as the cases continue to decline and the much of the world looks towards the end of the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) is still warning that it is too early to put Covid in the past.
PUBLIC HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

The 10 Most Overvalued Housing Markets in the U.S.

In some parts of the U.S., a familiar scenario seems to be playing out once again. In the mid-2000s, easy access to subprime mortgages helped home values in many communities across the U.S. shoot up to dizzying heights, only to crash down in an epic collapse that took the entire economy with it.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy