Authorities searching for Diamond Bar man who disappeared after remote mountains car crash

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KNX) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old Los Angeles County man who disappeared following a single-car crash last month on a remote mountain road.

Derrick Kwan of Diamond Bar was reported missing to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on March 28. The report came after a California Highway Patrol officer reportedly came across Kwan and another, unidentified person changing a tire on a car in a turnout on Highway 138, deep in the San Bernardino Mountains east of L.A.

About 40 minutes later, the officer responded to a report of a single-car crash in the area of Highway 138, west of Crestline Cutoff Road in Crestline. The vehicle found was a silver Toyota the officer saw earlier in the turnout, which was registered to Kwan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A man matching Kwan’s description was seen leaving the scene of the crash carrying large bags, witnesses said. The CHP officer searched for Kwan in the immediate vicinity but was unable to find him.

On March 31, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a full search for Kwan. A search-and-rescue team was deployed April 3 and 5 in the area of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding Kwan’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station at (909) 336-0600.

