Colorado Springs, CO

New rental option offers cabin with a mountain view at beloved Colorado state park

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
This image shows one of two sleeping cabins now open at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, credited to Bill Vogrin

Planning a trip to Colorado Springs? Skip the hotel and sleep at a beloved state park.

On April 6, Cheyenne Mountain State Park announced that two sleeping cabins with a six-person capacity are now available to rent at the Pikes Peak region destination.

Found sitting side-by-side in the park's Meadows Group Campground loop, the cabins feature a small kitchen, a dining space, a bathroom, and a patio. They're available starting at $120 per night. The cabin patio also features a picnic table, a fire pit, and a gas grill.

Photo Courtesy: CPW/Bill Vorgin.

While Cheyenne Mountain State Park is currently home to 51 'full hook-up' campsites and 10 tent sites, the two cabins are the first of their type at the destination, likely to be very appealing to those willing to pay a little more for a lot more comfort.

Each cabin is furnished with two queen-size bunk beds and a pullout couch. Smoking and pets are prohibited.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park is home to 27 miles of trails, best known for Dixon Trail, which climbs to the top of 9,570-foot Cheyenne Mountain, passing the site of a plane crash and a historic cabin along the way.

Book time at one of the cabins on the state park website. Two night minimum stay required.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
