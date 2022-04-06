ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang violence behind deadly Sacramento shooting, at least 5 shooters confirmed

By Marie Estrada
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (KNX) — Gang violence is at the center of the deadly shooting in Sacramento , according to new evidence shared by police Wednesday . Six lives were lost and 12 other people were wounded Sunday night as shots were fired by "at least" five shooters, police said, adding that the number may grow as the investigation continues.

"This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well," said Chief Kathy Lester. "The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community."

Investigators said in they cannot yet elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved in the shooting, but said they do know that an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men Sunday night.

To date, nearly 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence have been shared with the Sacramento Police Department by the public, and are being studied, police said.

This information, police said is coming from, and can be submitted to, the department's community evidence portal .

Lester said the overwhelming response from the community since the tragedy unfolded demonstrates the city's understanding that community safety is a shared responsibility.

"I’m very proud of our detectives for their rapid and professional work on this case," Lester said.

"And I’m very proud of our community for working as our partners."

Anyone with additional information surrounding the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Deaprtment dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

To remain anonymous, download the the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

