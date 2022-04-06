Trio steals 30 handbags worth over $200K from LI store in pre-dawn heist: cops

SYOSSET, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Police are searching for three men who broke into a Long Island shop and took off with more than $200,000 worth of designer handbags in a pre-dawn heist.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Designer Exchange consignment shop, located at 18 Jackson Ave. in Syosset.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a side window had been broken and multiple items inside the store were missing.

Authorities determined the trio had made their way into the store and lifted 30 handbags before fleeing the scene in a silver or grey Honda four-door sedan.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Cold Spring Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.