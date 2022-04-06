St. Louis County Executive resigns job as anesthesiologist following Proposition B vote

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - St. Louis County Executive Doctor Sam Page gave his first ever State of the County Address. The invitation only event was well attended by mainly supporters.

Page told the audience he can declare the state of the County is "strong" despite the pandemic, and he is "cautiously optimistic" the worst is behind us.

Page praised County employees for their dedication through it all and touted County government never shutdown, but instead, re-invented itself, making the County Government building a one stop shop.

Page did not talk with reporters after the state of the county address. A looming question was what would he do since County voters approved Proposition P Tuesday night, which says the County executive cannot hold a second job.

Page never denied he worked on his private time a few shifts per month for Western Anesthesiology Associates. But several members of the County Council saw that as a violation of the charter and for months have tried to legally acquire Page's employment records for Western Anesthesiology and Mercy Hospital, with negative results.

Today (Wednesday), immediately following his address, Page's spokesman Doug Moore told KMOX he resigned his job with Western Anesthesiology Associates effective immediately.