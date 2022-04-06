How to Unlock Emperor Palpatine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

It's been over two years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theatres, marking the end of the sequel trilogy that began in 2015. There are many huge stars in the trilogy ranging from Oscar Isaac to John Boyega, and one person who some folks still want to see make a return to the franchise is Daisy Ridley, who played Rey. At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey took on the Skywalker name and got a lightsaber of her very own, which means she's likely to have more adventures. In the past, Ridley has said "never say never" when asked about a possible return to Star Wars, and she shared similar sentiments today on the BAFTAs red carpet.

