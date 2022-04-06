ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of tossing gun, drugs, thousands in cash, vehicle during Wausau-area chase ordered to stand trial

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Trenton L. McCorkle, 25, of Weston. Dec. 21, 2021: Fleeing an officer, possession of amphetamine greater than 50 grams with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon

A 25-year-old Wausau-area man accused of fleeing from police with more than 1,100 doses of methamphetamine, a gun, ammunition and thousands in cash in his vehicle has been bound over for trial, court records show.

Police say Trenton L. McCorkle, of Weston, was already on a $10,000 bond when police tried to pull him over on Dec. 14 in Rothschild. Officers say McCorkle was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic and around vehicles on Bus. Hwy. 51 at a high rate of speed and refused to stop until he struck a light pole on West Grand Avenue near Park Street.

According to court documents, witness told police he saw a woman toss a black bag out of McCorkle’s vehicle during the pursuit, an observation later corroborated by McCorkle’s passenger, who has not been charged. The passenger told police she feared for her life during the chase and threw the bag at McCorkle’s direction, “just making sure she didn’t die.”

The bag, retrieved by police, contained more than 220 grams of methamphetamine, $4,627 in cash and a Springfield tactical handgun, court documents show. Ammunition was also allegedly recovered from McCorkle.

Court records show McCorkle had three open felony cases, all filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court, at the time of his arrest. Two of the three involve drugs and weapons charges. McCorkle is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Police suspect McCorkle of selling “pounds” of methamphetamine in the Wausau area, according to an incident report filed with the court.

McCorkle faces charges of fleeing an officer, possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing drug paraphernalia. The case was filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During a preliminary hearing in March, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson heard testimony from a detective in the case and found probable cause for the case to move forward.

McCorkle remains jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

