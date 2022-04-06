ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gamecock Men’s Soccer Joins Sun Belt Conference

By GamecocksOnline.com
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – The South Carolina men’s soccer team is joining the Sun Belt Conference, the conference announced on Wednesday. Director of Athletics Ray Tanner said he was excited about the Gamecocks’ move to the Sun Belt. “We are excited to join the Sun Belt Conference...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbia, SC
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

This is why former Auburn football QB Bo Nix chose Oregon

After three years as the starting quarterback on the Plains, Bo Nix set the Auburn football community ablaze when he announced his decision to transfer after Bryan Harsin’s first season with the Tigers. Nix ended his career as an Auburn Tiger with a promising start to the 2021 season...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: What Nick Saban likes and doesn’t about his team

After Wednesday’s Alabama football practice, Nick Saban provided a media update. Despite repeat questions about Agiye Hall, Saban was patient and positive. On Hall’s status, Saban said the sophomore wide receiver was suspended for a violation of team rules, adding “whether they are academic or whatever.” Asked if Hall able to return from the suspension, Saban said, he already had that opportunity once. The Crimson Tide head man pretty much slammed the door on that being available to Hall again, with a closing comment,
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Tanner
Person
James Madison
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama Player Is Suspended

Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall was recently removed from the Alabama Crimson Tide football roster. Nick Saban was asked about Hall’s absence during a spring practice press conference on Wednesday. The head coach revealed that the young wideout has been suspended for violation of team rules. “He is suspended...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football offers Four-Star Athlete from Georgia

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the latest to offer a talented prospect from the Peach State. Martavious Collins, a class of 2024 four-star athlete from Rome High School in Rome, Ga. announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from head coach sam pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas‼️ @RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains @Mansell247 @FootballRome @TomLoy247 @CoachHazelray @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Mn1bHp0qp4 — Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) April 5, 2022 According to 247sports, Arkansas is the 10th school to offer Collins. In addition to Arkansas, SEC programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee join other programs such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, and NC State in offering a scholarship to the rising senior. Collins plays a mix of tight end and wide receiver. In his sophomore campaign in 2021, caught 21 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown for the Rome Wolves. Arkansas has offered 14 wide receivers as well as 6 tight ends for the 2024 cycle according to 247sports. Although signing day for this class is still two years away, the Razorbacks have one commit from the class of 2024, that’s running back Braylen Russell from Hot Springs, Ark.
ROME, GA
AL.com

Alabama basketball lands transfer guard from Muscle Shoals

Former Muscle Shoals basketball player Mark Sears has committed to transfer from Ohio University to Alabama. Sears announced his decision Thursday evening on Twitter with the caption, “I’M COMING HOME #Rolltide.”. More in Alabama sports:. Sears entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after two seasons with Ohio....
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Baseball Puts on a Clinic in 10-1 Victory

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team defeated the Samford Bulldogs 10-1 on Tuesday at Sewell Thomas Stadium. Freshman pitcher Ben Hess got the start and helped the Tide defense get off to a strong start while the bats struggled to get going. Hess pitched until midway through the top of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Usa#Georgia Southern#Metro Conference#Gamecock Men S Soccer#The Sun Belt Conference#Athletics#Gamecocks#Old Dominion#Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

Details on new contracts for Alabama basketball, volleyball and soccer coaches

The compensation committee for the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met Friday and approved contracts for new Alabama volleyball coach Rashinda Reed, Alabama basketball assistant Bryan Hodgson, soccer coach Wes Hart and others.  Alabama football also had contracts for new coaches approved as well as new deals for returning staff members.  Here's a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSAV News 3

Two Bradwell Institute basketball players sign to East Georgia State

A pair of Bradwell Institute seniors made their dreams real on Thursday, signing to play basketball at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro. Jonathan Bryant and Kaieem Riddick played basketball together on the Tigers and signed side-by-side at a ceremony in Bradwell Institute’s library. The proximity of East Georgia State to Hinesville – roughly an […]
SWAINSBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy