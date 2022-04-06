ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone Dev Confirms 'Meta Shift' Coming to Sniper Rifles in Season 3

By Ralston Dacanay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raven Software Senior Creative Director Ted Timmons has addressed potential changes coming to sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season...

