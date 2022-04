The petition filing deadline for the 2022 congressional elections in New Jersey has passed, and with it begins the official midterm election season for the Garden State. The three Hudson County-based seats in New Jersey, the 8th, 9th and 10th congressional districts, will see a number of candidates running for the House of Representatives. The districts themselves saw minimal changes during the redistricting process, remain heavily Democratic leaning, and are represented by Democrats.

