Minneapolis, MN

Augsburg beats Mainz to move further clear of relegation

 2 days ago

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg pushed further clear of relegation danger in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-1 on Wednesday. Swiss midfielder Ruben Vargas scored what...

FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Stuttgart; Newcastle-Wolves in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Second-place Borussia Dortmund is nine points behind Bayern Munich with six rounds remaining in the Bundesliga and hoping to make amends for an embarrassing defeat when it visits Stuttgart. Dortmund fans were in party mood last weekend on their return to a full stadium for the first time in more than two years, but Leipzig spoiled their fun by snatching a 4-1 away win. It was Dortmund’s second heavy defeat at home in the league this season after the 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in February. It also had heavy losses at home to Ajax and Rangers in European competition so perhaps it’s a relief for Dortmund to be playing Stuttgart away. But Stuttgart has been improving, with two wins from four games without defeat, and Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team will be pushing for another win to climb away from the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Well, the good news is that there are no away goals in this year’s competition. And we can beat this team. Just have to play not terrible. Chelsea started well, with plenty of energy and impetus, but then a bit of defending reminiscent of last weekend gave Karim Benzema a free header to open the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta: Spoils are shared in Europa League quarter-final first leg as goals from Luis Muriel and Willi Orban ensure entertaining draw

RB Leipzig and Atalanta played out an exciting draw in Germany to leave their Europa League quarter-final tie finely poised ahead of the return leg next week. Both clubs have struggled to replicate previous seasons' form so far this campaign but they put on a showcase of entertaining, if at times chaotic, football here.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Relegation-threatened Everton hosts Man United

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Everton hosts Manchester United in the first of five Premier League games with Frank Lampard’s team needing a win to avoid the danger of dropping into the relegation zone by the end of the weekend. The 17th-place Toffees have lost four of their last five league games. Inconsistent United needs a win to avoid drifting too far from the top four and a spot in next season’s Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo is available again for United after the illness that kept him out of last weekend’s draw with Leicester but Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay remain out. Everton is boosted by the return of midfielder Allan from suspension. After losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, fifth-place Arsenal hosts Brighton, third-place Chelsea is at Southampton and Watford hosts Leeds. Fourth-place Tottenham travels to Aston Villa in the late game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Lyon LIVE: Europa League result and final score as Ndombele cancels out Bowen’s opener

Follow for live reaction after West Ham held Lyon to a 1-1 draw after playing the whole second half with 10 men following Aaron Cresswell’s red card to keep their Europa League quarter-final tie in the balance.Cresswell was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity after he brought down Moussa Dembele on the stroke of half-time.The dismissal lifted the Hammers and the hosts took the lead as Jarrod Bowen pounced on a loose touch from Jerome Boateng to fire West Ham in front.But Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele silenced the London Stadium as he bundled in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2021-22. Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications. 2 April: Rangers qualify for Champions League. 26 March: Kelty Hearts promoted to Scottish League One. 19 March: Dover Athletic relegated...
UEFA
Reuters

Klopp praises Benfica keeper for denying Liverpool bigger lead

LISBON, April 5 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp heaped praise on Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for denying the English side a bigger victory after their 3-1 win in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday. Liverpool took the upper hand in the tie as goals from Ibrahima Konate,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Villarreal CF welcome Bayern Munich to Estadio de la Ceramica for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Spaniards are enjoying their best UCL run since 2005-06 when they reached an unexpected semifinal as Unai Emery continues to bring continental pedigree to the Castellon outfit. Julian Nagelsmann's German powerhouse are favorites, but El Submarino Amarillo will be hoping to spring another surprise after eliminating Juventus.
UEFA
Porterville Recorder

Top-seed Sabalenka, past champ Keys advance in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka won for the first time since late February, outlasting American Alison Riske 7-6 (3), 6-4 on Wednesday in the weather-delayed Credit One Charleston Open. Second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain and third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic also advanced to the third...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Pepi vs. Bayern, Brasileirão among headliners

We got a massive weekend of soccer on the horizon. In the Premier League, the title race is on the docket as Manchester City host Liverpool. The margin of error in the scudetto race is razor-thin as Napoli host Fiorentina in Serie A action. In Germany, can USMNT youngster Ricardo Pepi end his cold streak against mighty Bayern Munich? Don't sleep on MLS as we are in store for some California love with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meeting for their first El Trafico of this young season. It's also opening day in the Brasileirão as Atlético Mineiro, led by Hulk, begin their title defense (you can catch all the action Paramount+).
MLS

