The first round of the NFL draft is the most exciting off-field event on the American sports calendar, thanks in no small part to the buzz generated by trades. There is palpable anticipation whenever NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell states that an unexpected team is on the clock. Over the past decade, an average of six trades involving first-round picks have occurred, either on Thursday night or in the weeks leading up to the draft. Last year, the 49ers, Eagles and Dolphins worked picks-for-picks deals in late March instead of having to agree to terms during the event.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO