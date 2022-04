Do you still miss Liberty Lunch? If so, Saturday’s show at the Far Out Lounge is for you — so much so that it’s actually called “I Still Miss Liberty Lunch.”. After opening in the 1970s on the site of an old lumberyard on West Second Street, Liberty Lunch became one of Austin’s most beloved music venues in the 1980s and ’90s, up till the point that the city-owned land on which it was built got sold to make way for new tech businesses. That’s all water under the adjacent South First Street bridge by now, given the transformations downtown has undergone since then.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO