Sacramento shooting involved five shooters, police say 'gang violence is at the center of this tragedy'

By Paul Best
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five shooters were involved in a gunfight in downtown Sacramento around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, police said Wednesday. "It is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy," the Sacramento Police Department...

