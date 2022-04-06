ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Officially clinching a playoff spot is meaningful for the Bulls

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybEAE_0f1NyhoQ00

CHICAGO – In general, it wasn’t a night to remember for the Bulls., but there is one exception.

That was at halftime when some good news arrived from Orlando.

The Magic’s 120-115 win over the Cavaliers officially put the Bulls into the NBA playoffs and avoid having to take part in the play-in tournament. They’ll participate in the traditional postseason for the first time since the 2016-2017 season when they qualified as an eighth seed and lost to the Celtics in the first round.

It’s a major accomplishment for a franchise that was floundering in mediocrity for a half-decade and a testament to the success of a number of changes to the roster. Even if they don’t win another game, their 45 wins are the most for the team since 2015, which was the last great season of the Derrick Rose era.

“It’s always an honor to be able to get in the playoffs,” said guard DeMar DeRozan, who played a big part in the Bulls getting there this season. “The franchise hasn’t been here for five years, so for us to make the jump that we made to be in a position to be able to compete in the playoffs is definitely great.”

Yet the result after their official playoff-clinching shows why there is some concern for the team moving forward. They were down by 12 points at halftime when they found out the Cavaliers lost and things didn’t get much better in a 127-106 loss to the Bucks.

It continues trends both in the second half and in the season as a whole, with the Bulls only getting one win against the Top 4 teams in the Eastern Conference this season. They’re 7-13 since the All-Star Break as the competition ramped up in a major way over the final stretch of games.

At the top of the Eastern Conference before the break, the Bulls are now sixth as they sit a game behind the Raptors for the fifth seed. If the standings hold, they would face a Milwaukee team that they failed to beat in all four regular season match-ups, including Tuesday night.

If they move up to five, they’ll face a Sixers team that also swept the Bulls in the season series. Games against Philadelphia and the Bucks have all been rough, especially in the second half, and are lessons in high-level NBA basketball that Billy Donovan hopes pay off down the road.

“I’m hopeful that these will harden us, these experiences will harden us, and we’ll get tougher and more resilient and kinda more battle-tested going through some of this stuff that we’ve gone through,” said Donovan. “Because I really think since the All-Star Break, it’s been a really, really, really challenging schedule with the quality of teams that we’ve played. Certainly, April’s not any easier.

“But I do think that this is good because it’s shining a light on what you have to do and where you’ve got to get to, and I think that’s a positive.”

Whether that arrives in time to make a lengthy run in the postseason is to be determined, but at least they are there, and that is a big step considering where the Bulls have been.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of South Shore minor

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in police custody following reports of an attempted kidnapping in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, authorities said Thursday. Around 5:30 p.m., in the 7600 block of S. Coles Ave., officers responded and observed an unidentified man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building near a female minor. Chicago paramedics told […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Bulls' Swoon Continues With Celtics Blowout

10 observations: Bulls’ swoon continues with Celtics rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Same story, different night. That was the vibe of the Chicago Bulls’ 117-94 loss to the Boston Celtics at the United Center on Wednesday, the team’s 13th loss in 14 tries against the Eastern Conference’s current top four seeds.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Shocking stat proves the Chicago Bulls are, in fact, a bad team

The Chicago Bulls are currently losers of six out of their last 10 games, but this type of trend is nothing new. Since the All Star break, Chicago has been one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. This team has gone from number one in the Eastern Conference to now number six, barely avoiding the play-in tournament.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy officially named interim police chief in Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — Former Chicago Police Superintendent and mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy has accepted the job as interim police chief in southwest suburban Willow Springs. A press conference was held Thursday morning announcing McCarthy’s appointment in the town of about 5,000 people near the Cook and DuPage county border. “We welcome Garry McCarthy as […]
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

How to Watch Hornets at Bulls on Friday Night

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to move up their Play-In Tournament seeding, while the Chicago Bulls are looking to move up from the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Raptors#Cavaliers#Magic#Bulls#Hawleysports#Celtics
WGN News

Boy, 4, shot in head on South Side, police say

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he was shot in the head on the city’s South Side. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told WGN the incident was an accident. Police said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Green around 10 p.m. Thursday. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 27, killed after crashing into fence in University Village

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in University Village. Police said the accident happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Roosevelt when a woman driving a Honda Civic crashed into a fence. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
WGN News

Meghan Montemurro talks Cubs on News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – At 1:20 PM on Thursday, a lot of questions are about to get sorted out for David Ross’ team as they play the first of 162 regular season games in 2022. It’s a much different-looking club than the one that was on the field at the “Friendly Confines” to take on the Pirates […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy