ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Police: Three Mississippi men arrested after vehicle vandalized, damaged in parking garage. Five others identified as suspects.

By Oxford Eagle staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OAmC_0f1NyXw200

The Oxford Police Department has identified eight suspects in connection to a case of a vandalized vehicle and has taken three Panola County men into custody.

On Sunday, the OPD took a report of a vehicle being damaged while parked in the City of Oxford Parking Garage. Through investigation, eight suspects were identified. Of the eight, Nyjel Moering (20), Gent Tribble (19) and Amarian Kyles (18) of Panola County were arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief.

Moering, Tribble and Kyles were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and each issued a $2,500 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and future arrests are possible.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRBtu_0f1NyXw200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GVpn_0f1NyXw200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1jS1_0f1NyXw200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUY4_0f1NyXw200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130U8k_0f1NyXw200

Which industries get the most (and least) time off?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znlo6_0f1NyXw200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gytU_0f1NyXw200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLABS_0f1NyXw200

Comments / 2

Related
Magnolia State Live

Seven arrested — including four juveniles —accused of stealing more than 40 firearms from Mississippi gun stores

Seven people, including four juveniles, have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of gun stores throughout the state. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Perry County Outfitters was broken into in Beaumont. Video surveillance showed several individuals entering the store and taking out several firearms.
BEAUMONT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after report of bank fraud

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Oxford man after obtaining a report of fraud. OPD took a walk-in report on Mar. 28 about the reporting party’s banking information being fraudulently used. Jeremi Woodall, 20, of Oxford was charged with two counts of credit card fraud after an investigation. Woodall...
OXFORD, MS
WYFF4.com

Georgia woman arrested after argument in hospital parking garage turns deadly

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The charges against a 69-year-old Georgia woman have been upgraded after the 78-year-old woman she allegedly pushed into the path of a car, trapping her underneath, died. Atlanta police said Gloria Franklin, of Powder Springs, initially was charged with aggravated assault. An...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panola County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Panola County, MS
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Parking Garage#Opd
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced for running drug operation from Mississippi jail. Officials say he has been arrested 65 times, has six prior felonies.

A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of running a drug operation from jail. Lucas “Bam” Howard, 42, was sentenced Monday in Madison County. Howard was found guilty in February 2022 of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute while in jail.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested after traffic stop turns into chase

A Mississippi couple was arrested on various charges — including outstanding warrants from another state — when a traffic stop turned into a chase Thursday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue, in McComb, with a black 2010 Kia Forte.
MCCOMB, MS
WLBT

Jackson police searching for missing man with paranoid schizophrenia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing man who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Cory Montez Smith was last seen on Terry Road wearing a red jacket and black pants. He is on medication that could impair his judgment. If you have any...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy