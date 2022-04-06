ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gelmir Hero's Grave Guide: How to Complete the Dungeon

By Noam Radcliffe
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How to complete Gelmir Hero's Grave, one of the trickier dungeons in Elden...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Fringefolk Hero’s Grave walkthrough

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is a dungeon in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave filled with traps and enemies as well as lots of loot and a boss fight. In this Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero’s Grave walkthrough, we’ll tell you how to access and navigate the dungeon, defeat the boss, and what loot you can expect.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodstains#Fromsoftware#Video Game#Chariots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Mercy Main Finds Way to Use Both Healing and Damage Boost Beams at Same Time

With Mercy being one of the top support heroes in the current meta of Overwatch, many have sought to enhance her healing ability even further. While many have considered a range of different tactics, from being more aggressive to working with tank heroes to ensure healing output, few have gone to the lengths of modifying their mouse with a motor to increase efficency.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy