ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Middle school principal investigated for allegedly telling students not to report sexual assaults

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isaac Taylor
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q7HC_0f1NyJp600

HUNTINGTON, WV ( WOWK ) – A middle school principal in West Virginia is under investigation after being accused of telling female students not to report unwanted sexual conduct if they dress suggestively.

SUNY Schenectady admits Schenectady High School class of 2022

Two students and others at the Cabell County Schools Board Meeting on April 5 made allegations that the principal at Huntington East Middle School, De Morrow-Perry, took girls into the cafeteria of Huntington East Middle School on April 1 to talk to them about the dress code.

The students went on to say that Morrow-Perry told them not to wear pajamas, crop tops, and ripped jeans, and not to show their shoulders because “boys are going to touch [them] and joke about touching [them].”

They say she told them that if they did get touched inappropriately as a result of wearing a certain item of clothing, to not tell school officials because the school will “do nothing about it.”

Queensbury students donate books to refugee organization

Jedd Flowers, the director of communications with Cabell County Schools, said the school district is aware of the allegations and launched an investigation on April 4. He said that the school board takes all allegations seriously and that Morrow-Perry has been put on a three-day unpaid suspension, but claimed it was not related to these allegations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTRF- 7News

Middle and High School students stop school bus from crashing

Fourteen middle and high school students worked together to stop their school bus from crashing after they noticed their driver was suffering a medical event. According to WCHS, the Topsham Police Department reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two students noticed their school bus driver was being more and more incapacitated. Two […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
County
Cabell County, WV
Cabell County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
Post Register

Former middle school teacher to face jury for reportedly attacking student

A former Eagle Rock Middle School teacher who reportedly attacked a student and threatened a colleague is set to face a jury on April 15. Jared Emfield, 46, is alleged to have tackled the 14-year-old student and got on top of him. When another staff member attempted to intervene, Emfield reportedly threatened to break the staff member's arm.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Sexual Assaults#Wowk#Suny Schenectady#Schenectady High School#Queensbury#Cabell County Schools
Shreveport Magazine

“I felt like it was racially motivated”, Teacher forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media

The unidentified teacher was forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media. The sophomore student who recorded part of the incident on her phone said the verbal outburst happened after the educator told students to put their phones and computers away. One of the students didn’t comply and made a joke, which reportedly prompted the outburst.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schools superintendent apologises after Black students were ‘sold’ in mock slave auction

A North Carolina school superintendent has issued an apology after Black students were “sold” during a mock “slave auction”. White middle school students pretended to sell their Black classmates, leading to outrage from parents. “Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who we are as a school system,” Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson said. “And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”Dr Jackson said that new policies have been adopted by the school board, adding that the student code of conduct will be reviewed, and disciplinary procedures for racist acts will also...
EDUCATION
KRMG

2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Two teachers were killed by a student at a high school in southern Sweden, police said Tuesday. The 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene on Monday in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city. The victims were two women in their 50s, police said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens of students sickened and hospitalised after sanitizer found in milk cartons at New Jersey schools

At least 64 students were sickened and dozens were sent to hospitals after a “non-toxic consumable sanitizer” was found in milk cartons in several schools in Camden, New Jersey. School district spokeswoman Valerie Merritt said more than 30 students had been taken to two hospitals in the area after the substance, which is colourless, was discovered on Wednesday morning, NJ Advance Media reported. Some students vomited, she said. Camden County Police were alerted at 9.09am on Wednesday, according to police spokesman Dan Keashen. How the substance made it into the milk cartons was not immediately clear. On Wednesday night,...
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy