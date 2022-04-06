ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITOR’S COLUMN: I’ve Stopped Trying to ‘Convince’ God – And It Feels Good!

By D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor
I had become so consumed with the vicissitudes of life that I had slowly put my faith on the shelf where it had begun to gather dust, fulling expecting to pick it back up when the world had settled down and it was more convenient. But it doesn't work that way — and I should have known better.

