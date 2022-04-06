EDITOR’S COLUMN: I’ve Stopped Trying to ‘Convince’ God – And It Feels Good!

I’ll never forget when I saw The Book of Mormon musical. Sitting elbow-to-elbow with people in a Boston theater, I made sure to watch the audience as much as the stage, keeping an eye on what other people would laugh about. As the play progressed, I chuckled along, letting the catchy songs get stuck in my head. Though a few moments made me cringe, I didn’t outright hate it. How open-minded I am, I commended myself. I can take a joke. But in the pit of my stomach, I felt some unease and I couldn’t quite place why.Over a decade...

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO