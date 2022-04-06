ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Self-Care Essentials that Make You Look Good & Feel Good

By Rick Suter
 2 days ago

The i mportance of self-care cannot be understated. By this late stage in the pandemic , we have all been through a lot. Whether you lost someone to Covid, have gotten sick, or have been dealing with mental health issues as a result of all the lockdowns, everyone has felt the effects.

But self-care can be hard to come across, and many companies don’t offer the proper support to workers who need assistance, which is why self-care has risen so much in the past few years. “The best health care plan is a self-care plan,” says Nina Leavins, Founder & President of the Institute for Healthy Lifestyle Habits .

The signs of stress on the body are numerous and far-reaching. It affects not only you, but those around you, according to Elenor Brown , “Rest and self-care are so important. When you take time to replenish your spirit, it allows you to serve others from the overflow. You cannot serve from an empty vessel.”

When you let your self-care fall to the wayside, your appearance is one of the first things to suffer. When this happens, it affects your confidence. It is a chain reaction that hurts your ability to get a job or a date and ultimately hurts your overall self-worth and mental health.

It sounds like a silly thing, but the way you look and how you care for yourself is crucial to your well-being. To help you get your self-care in check, we reached out to professionals to hear what they had to say about their favorite self-care tools.

Meditation apps

One of the best things about living in the age of devices is the availability of wellness apps for download. Sure, the devices themselves are why most of us are struggling with mental health in the first place, but that doesn’t mean we can’t use them to help reverse the damage, believes Lauren Kleinman, Co-founder of The Quality Edit . “There was previously a mysticism surrounding meditating,” says Kleinman. “The ability to reach into your pocket and learn how to meditate with a guide has torn down the barriers to entry so to speak.” These apps, of which there are several of varying popularity, offer both free and premium subscription plans that feature different types of classes that focus on subjects like stress, sleep, anger management, and much, much more.

Yoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hF3KM_0f1Ny11H00 Much like meditation, yoga once felt a seemingly closed-off community. “The acceptance and spread of yoga in the last decade has been one of the best things to happen to the wellness community,” says Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay . “There are few things that can do a better job of keeping you balanced, present, and happy than yoga. Not to mention it’s a killer workout.” Even just 10-minutes of yoga is a great way to sneak self-care into your day. Once again, the internet has made learning yoga more accessible, and classes are available online everywhere and in-person in most major cities. “Yoga is a self-care essential,” says Lindsay McCormick, Founder and CEO of Bite . “It is cheap and inexpensive and easy to pick up.” All you really need to get started is a yoga mat, something that you can find online for under $20.

Journaling

“If you are not journaling or keeping a diary, you are missing out on one of the best ways to sort out and make sense of your feelings,” says Miles Beckett, CEO and Co-Founder of Flossy . “Most people have a million thoughts on their minds at any given moment. It can be overwhelming and anxiety-inducing. Journaling provides us with a way to process it all.” There is more than one way to deal with your busy mind, but journaling provides a great release for those who have a natural proclivity toward writing. “Even something as simple as writing down quotes that inspire you can be a wonderful tool for dealing with your emotions and taking care of yourself.”

Diffusers to diffuse you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SWnk_0f1Ny11H00 A great, simple way to add some self-care to your routine is to introduce an essential oil diffuser. “These nifty inventions are all the rage right now because they offer many benefits to those that use them,” says Mark Sider, CEO and Co-Founder of Greater Than . “Diffusers help users relax by creating a calmer environment in your surrounding area.” Diffusers are cheap and can run uninterrupted for hours on end. They are portable so that you can take them from room to room, from bedroom to home office is a favorite for many. They come in many styles and have tons of oils to choose from, including lavender, chamomile, and jasmine.

Learning a new skill

When people hear the term self-care they often think about things like facial scrubs and foot baths. Yes, those are great options and integral parts of self-care routines, but they can also extend to learning new skills as well. “Learning new skills is a great way to stimulate your brain and make new neural-connections,” says Juan Pablo Cappello, Co-Founder and CEO of Nue Life . “From learning a new language to a new recipe, the gratification you get from completing a task is hard to match.” There are many online tools to help you pick up new skills that can be found for free online. There are also apps that you can pay for with large libraries of content that you can access.

Derma roller

OK, sure, some of self-care is about making you look and feel pretty by using these types of devices. “Derma rollers are scary on paper; roller tools with a bunch of microneedles, but they are great tools for maintaining your skin,” says Jason Reposa, Founder and CEO of Good Feels . These handheld tools are meant to be gently rolled to your skin so they can stimulate blood flow and help it to maintain elasticity. Users love them for their ability to help fight against a number of skin issues. Since stress can lead to more breakouts, these tools are lifesavers for those struggling to start their self-care journey. Great news, they are cheap as well!

Sleep Masks

One of the foundations of self-care is getting the proper sleep. “Sleep plays a huge role in your overall wellness,” says Christopher Ager, Co-Founder of HomeBreeze . “Getting seven to nine hours is the best way to help your body and mind recover.” Since sleep is often overlooked, people don’t go out of their way to optimize their sleep and sleeping habits. This means blocking out as much light as possible in your sleep space. “Your body enters sleep mode quicker in the absence of light, especially blue light. If you can completely blackout your room with a sleep mask, your melatonin levels will rise and you will stay asleep longer and sleep better,” Ager added. These masks are a great way to improve your self-care sleep journey and improve your overall wellness.

Take Back Control

These self-care essentials will make you look and feel better and help you take back control of your life. It is easy to find yourself in a place where you need some help, but by deciding you want to make a change, you are already in a great position to make progress toward being a better you. Take small steps to start and eventually work up to a self-care routine that is sustainable and actionable and will leave you feeling great for years to come.

