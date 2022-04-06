ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Millions left in peril as severe drought decimates livestock in Ethiopia

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Close to seven million people in Ethiopia are plagued by a severe drought with scores of livestock dying from a lack of water and food supplies, forcing many to head to displaced people camps where they rely on government relief.

The Somali Region, a regional state where 80 percent of the local population’s livelihood depends on livestock, is among the places suffering great losses, with well over a million domesticated animals dying there, according to the local disaster risk management bureau.

Mohamed Farah, a 48-year-old local farmer, told of the immense struggle he is facing to look after his family of eight children, even sacrificing the hay of his own roof to feed his sheep.

“I live by farming and animal husbandry here. It’s been so long since it rained here that most of our livestock starved to death due to a lack of food. At the beginning of the drought, we were able to go to a nearby market to sell livestock for food. And now I cannot do it anymore. We can only feed the four sheep that are still alive on the hay from the roof,” he said.

A mass of nearby herdsmen migrated to a settlement adjacent to the city of Gode about two and a half months ago, hoping to get the water and food provided by the government, with the number of households at the site increasing to more than 2,200 from about 400.

Berbera and her husband Ade used to herd for a living, and in the good days they raised as many as 130 animals, which allowed them to sell dairy products and provide food for their six children.

But now, the only four surviving cows are far too malnourished to produce milk. Ade said times are tough, and though he is grateful to be alive, things remain bleak.

“We lost a lot of livestock, which means that we lose our most important source of income. But luckily, my family and I are still alive,” he said.

Concerns are also rising that as an increasing number of people came to the settlement to seek the government’s relief, the minimum food and water which is being supplied could no longer meet the needs.

Officials say that efforts so far have not been enough, but hope that the burden can be shared across several other displacement camps across the region.

“There had been a response that has been made three times, for food response, and there is a daily water tracking from [the nearby city of] Dire Dawa. But all these, I mean the response that has been made, is not enough. This is not the only site which is available to displaced people, but there are many other displacement sites in the ten woredas (districts) of Shabelle Zone. The response and the need are not matching each other,” said Abdi, coordinator of the disaster risk management bureau in Somali.

Comments / 0

Related
The New Humanitarian

Funding shortages thwart Ethiopia drought response as crises multiply

Funding shortages are hindering the humanitarian response to a severe drought in southeastern Ethiopia as international donors and the federal government focus their resources on the 16-month conflict affecting Tigray and other northern regions. There have been significant delays in launching crucial animal vaccination and fodder distributions for vulnerable livestock...
AFRICA
Reuters

Somalia's worst drought in four decades means millions need aid

BAARDHEERE, Somalia (Reuters) - It has not rained on Habiba Maow Iman’s farm in southern Somalia for two years. Her animals are dead; her crops failed. Wrapped in a shawl stamped with rows of white flowers, the 61-year-old is one of tens of thousands seeking aid on the outskirts of Baardheere town.
AFRICA
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Extension to host livestock drought outlook webinars

NORTH DAKOTA - Currently 36% of North Dakota is experiencing some level of drought as drought conditions continue to persist in the western part of the state. “Drought impacts are at the forefront of many rancher’s minds as we head into the 2022 grazing season,” says Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Concerns linger about long-term impacts of the drought on forage production as well as the risk of a continued drought throughout the year.”
DEVILS LAKE, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Farah
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
99.9 KEKB

Drought and Freeze: Colorado Town Facing Severe Water Shortage

A small Colorado town currently does not have enough water to meet the needs of the community. The town of Empire, located near Idaho Springs just off of Interstate 70 gets its water from Mudd Creek, but the levels are currently too low, which means residents either have no water in their homes or very low water pressure. The water treatment system has not been able to produce enough water to meet demand.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Dairy Products#Dire Dawa#Domesticated Animals#Somali
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy