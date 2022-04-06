ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed moves toward slashing $9T stockpile of bonds to fight inflation

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Federal Reserve is moving closer to rapidly shrinking its huge $9 trillion stockpile of bonds in the coming months to fight high inflation , a move that would contribute to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

In minutes from their most recent policy meeting three weeks ago, released Wednesday, Fed policymakers said they would likely cut their holdings by about $95 billion a month — nearly double the pace they implemented five years ago when they last shrank their balance sheet.

At that meeting, the Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate for the first time in three years and signaled that it planned to continue raising rates well into next year.

The plan to quickly draw down their bond holdings marks the latest move by Fed officials to accelerate their inflation-fighting efforts. Prices are rising at the fastest pace in four decades, and Fed officials in recent speeches have expressed increasing concern about getting inflation under control .

Financial markets now expect much steeper hikes this year than Fed officials had signaled as recently as their meeting in mid-March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nALIp_0f1Nxpan00 The plan to quickly draw down their bond holdings marks the latest move by Fed officials to accelerate their inflation-fighting efforts. Kyodo News via Getty Images

Higher rates from the Fed will heighten borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and corporate loans. In doing so, the Fed hopes to cool economic growth and rising wages enough to rein in high inflation, which has caused hardships for millions of households and poses a severe political threat to President Biden.

Many economists have said they worry that the Fed has waited too long to begin raising rates and that the policymakers might end up responding so aggressively as to trigger a recession.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obXuD_0f1Nxpan00 Yield curve ‘inverts,’ stoking fears of US recession

Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door two weeks ago to increasing rates by as much as a half-point at upcoming meetings, rather than by a traditional quarter-point.

The Fed hasn’t carried out any half-point rate increases since 2000. Lael Brainard, a key member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, and other officials have also made clear that such sharp increases are possible. Most economists now expect the Fed to raise rates by a half-point at both its May and June meetings.

In a speech Tuesday, Brainard underscored the Fed’s increasing aggressiveness by saying that the central bank’s bond holdings will “shrink considerably more rapidly” over “a much shorter period” than the last time the Fed reduced its balance sheet, from 2017 to 2019. At that time, the balance sheet was about $4.5 trillion. Now it’s twice as large.

The Fed bought trillions of dollars of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities after the pandemic hammered the economy, with the goal of lowering longer-term borrowing rates. It also cut its short-term benchmark rate to near zero.

Last month, it increased that rate to a range between 0.25% and 0.5%, its first increase in three years.

As a sign of how fast the Fed is reversing its policy, the last time the Fed purchased bonds, there was a three-year gap between when it stopped its purchases, in 2014, and when it began reducing the balance sheet, in 2017. Now that shift is likely to happen in as little as three months, economists say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuV01_0f1Nxpan00
Higher rates from the Fed will heighten borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and corporate loans.Getty Images

Brainard’s remarks caused a sharp rise in the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury note, a key rate that influences mortgage rates, business loans and other borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, that rate reached 2.6%, up from 2.3% just a week earlier, a sharp increase for that rate. A month ago, it was just 1.7%.

Shorter-term bond yields have jumped even higher, in some cases to above the 10-year yield, a pattern that has in the past been seen as a sign of an impending recession. Fed officials say, however, that shorter-term bond market yields aren’t flashing the same warning signals.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
FOXBusiness

Yellen says inflation is ‘likely’ to be 'very uncomfortably high' for another year

Inflation reached another 40-year high in February with consumer prices rising 7.9% annually. Although the Federal Reserve is planning to implement multiple benchmark rate hikes in 2022 to restrain soaring inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts that price acceleration will continue to impact consumers throughout the year. "We’re likely to...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Corporate Bonds#Bond Market#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Kyodo News#Getty Images Higher
AFP

Fed prepared to raise interest rates 'aggressively:' Powell

The US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by bigger steps than the quarter-point hike announced last week if that is what's needed to contain "much too high" inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday. Last week's rate hike was billed as the first in a series, and several policymakers have expressed willingness -- or the need -- to move in bigger steps.
BUSINESS
11Alive

How does raising the interest rate lower inflation?

ATLANTA — The Federal Reserve’s decision to lift interest rates won’t have an immediate impact on our wallet, but it has sparked questions about how the move will ease our nation’s record inflation. Whether it’s at the grocery store or the gas station, our wallets are...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Fed's balance sheet runoff will be rapid, Brainard says

April 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday said she expects a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. The Fed on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Fed policymakers call for bigger rate hikes to fight inflation

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials are helping shape market expectations for sharper interest-rate hikes to curb the surge in inflation, but have not managed to dispel fears the tightening cycle could blow a hole in the economy and labor market. “The Fed needs to move aggressively to keep inflation under control,”...
BUSINESS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy