Baldwin County, GA

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Chattahoochee, Emanuel, Glascock, Harris by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Chattahoochee; Emanuel; Glascock; Harris; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Marion; Muscogee; Schley; Talbot; Taylor; Twiggs; Washington; Wilkinson...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this time of year (compared to Sunday morning).
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Harris, Henry, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Clayton; Coweta; Fayette; Harris; Henry; Lamar; Marion; Meriwether; Muscogee; Pike; Rockdale; Spalding; Talbot; Taylor; Troup; Upson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, southwestern DeKalb, Fayette, Meriwether, northern Marion, Pike, Muscogee, south central Douglas, northeastern Chattahoochee, western Upson, Harris, southwestern Rockdale, western Henry, southeastern Troup, Coweta, southwestern Fulton, Clayton, Talbot, northwestern Taylor and western Lamar Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1046 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Chattahoochee Hills to Luthersville to Smiths, and moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Columbus, Newnan, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, Jonesboro, Buena Vista, Zebulon, Hamilton, Talbotton, Greenville, Peachtree City, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale and College Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
#Central Georgia#Extreme Weather#Wilkinson Flood Watch#Crisp#Dodge#Jasper Jones
UPI News

Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.

After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April. A dip in the jet stream across the center of the country, starting late this weekend, is expected...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Police in Carolinas, Georgia warn of gel blaster guns

Authorities in the Carolinas and Georgia are expressing concerns and issuing warnings about gel blaster guns which one sheriff says mimic a real-life deadly weapon. The guns shoot gel pellets and are sold at most popular retailers. The most recent warning came from Myrtle Beach police who posted a message...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Butler, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin, Clarke and Mobile. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saraland, Monroeville, Satsuma, Creola, Frisco City, Grove Hill, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Axis, Uriah, Whatley, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
The Weather Channel

Dozens of Tornadoes Leave Damage Across Several States (PHOTOS)

Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

At least 2 killed in Georgia, Texas as violent storms throttle South

A line of violent storms packing tornadoes and damaging winds killed at least two people Tuesday, and weather authorities warned that more destruction is expected Wednesday. The storms spawned dozens of tornadoes from Mississippi to South Carolina, and Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox in Georgia confirmed one death there but could not provide any additional details about the victim or manner of death, CNN reported.
GEORGIA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bibb; Jefferson; Shelby FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 729 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through midday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Montevallo, Brent, Centreville, Pleasant Grove, Tarrant and Midfield.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Marion FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and streams and creeks are swollen. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals are in the 1-3 inch range in the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARION COUNTY, AL

