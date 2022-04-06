ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Academy fast-tracks Will Smith’s Oscar slap disciplinary review

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Forget slaps, the academy is pulling no punches.

Discussion on how to discipline actor Will Smith following the slapping incident that occurred at the Oscars on March 27, has been moved up, according to an announcement made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Academy President David Rubin shared in a letter to the academy members on Wednesday that the previously scheduled meeting on April 18 has been moved up to April 8.

“The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership,” Rubin said in a memo acquired by Variety .

“We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken,” the note continued, “and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.”

Smith, 53, resigned from the academy earlier this month over the incident during the live telecast where he hit comedian Chris Rock in the face after Rock said a bald joke about the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPQ1g_0f1NxW1600 Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDI8V_0f1NxW1600
People are actually getting tattoos of the Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap

Despite the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor taking his leave from the organization, the latter could still discipline him for slapping Rock, 57, onstage in front of the world.

Any disciplinary action could make Smith ineligible for future awards consideration and the academy could bar him from attending next year’s telecast.

The father of three won the Oscar for Best Actor at this year’s ceremony for his role as the father of tennis pros Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”

In his resignation announcement, Smith said he was “heartbroken” over his actions.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” he said via a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2C25_0f1NxW1600 Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “King Richard” at this year’s awards ceremony.Getty Images

He continued, “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

Sony and Netflix have also put several of the “Switch” singer’s projects on pause. Sony is halting “Bad Boys 4,” while Netflix is finding a new director for “Fast and Loose.”

Smith’s slave drama “Emancipation” for Apple TV+ has already been completed.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Report: Will Smith was not asked to leave Oscars ceremony after slap

New reports dispute a claim from the Academy that Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony, but refused, after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theatre Sunday night. Several sources told Variety and TMZ Thursday that Smith was never formally asked to exit the theatre following the slap, countering an allegation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Wednesday, which claimed that "Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused."About 40 minutes after the slap, Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

IATSE Calls Out Academy’s ‘Detrimental’ Decision to Reformat Oscars Telecast

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers in North America, has joined the growing number of critics expressing their disapproval of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to pre-record eight craft categories at the Oscars. The eight categories to...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Film Star#Los Angeles Times
Polygon

Will Smith’s best performances that probably should have won Oscars

Will Smith has been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars in his illustrious career, the latest being for his performance as ultimate tennis dad Richard Williams in King Richard (which also earned him his first Best Picture nomination as a producer). Smith is the rare bona fide movie star, a crowd-pleaser who has delighted audiences in a variety of roles for decades. It is frankly bizarre that he has never won an Oscar — King Richard follows Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness as his acting nominations, and we’ll see Sunday night if that translates to his first win.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Oscars Producer Reveals Chris Rock's Reaction to Will Smith Smack: 'I Just Got Punched by Muhammad Ali'

Will Packer, the producer behind the 2022 Oscars ceremony, is sharing more details surrounding the moments after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during Sunday's telecast. On Friday's episode of Good Morning America, Packer explained that a stunned Rock was still in "joke mode" backstage after Smith struck him, even calling the actor Muhammad Ali, referring to Smith's portrayal of the boxing legend in the 2001 film Ali, which earned Smith his first Best Actor nomination.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy’s Telecast Headache Unlikely to End After Oscars Night

With just one day to go before the 94th Oscars telecast Sunday, the feelings of “anger” and “disrespect” over the Academy’s announcement that eight categories would not be presented live during the broadcast hasn’t subsided, nor has a sense of what some describe as a lack of transparency. The Academy continues to stand by its controversial decision, but even when the curtain closes on Oscar night, it’s likely that the internal strife isn’t going to be over. The plan is to present eight awards — documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound — starting...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy