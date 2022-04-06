ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Caesars Promo Code scores mega MLB opening day bonus

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

MLB Opening Day with Caesars

The months of waiting are over, MLB opening day is finally here. For the first time, the postseason will feature 12 teams (six from each league), with the top two division winners from the American and National League earning first-round byes.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs get the new season started, and pits a team building a National League Central dynasty against one embarking upon another rebuilding project.

The Yankees game against the Red Sox was delayed 24 hours, due to weather, but the Mets take to the field against the Nationals at 4:05pm. Elsewhere in the league the Diamondbacks and Padres have the late slot, and the Braves take on the Reds at primetime.

Caesars offer means you start the new campaign with a healthy bonus, and can bet on opening day risk-free. Fancy backing the over on the Grand Salami? Can the Mets take home the ‘W’ on the road? Whatever takes your fancy, strap yourself in for the ride.

MLB Opening Day: The Schedule
  • Cubs vs. Brewers, 2:20 p.m.
  • Nationals vs. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
  • Royals vs. Guardians, 4:10 p.m.
  • Cardinals vs. Pirates, 4:15 p.m.
  • Braves vs. Reds, 8:08 p.m.
  • Angels vs. Astros, 9:38 p.m.
  • Diamondbacks vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m
What is the Caesars Promo Code?
Caesars Promo Code NYPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get up to $1,100 in first bet insurance Caesars Promo Code T&Cs New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise they will expire.
Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers
Caesars Profit Boosts


Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage, and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus


21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $1100 Tourney Bet Insurance

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. March Madness is finally here. That makes the next couple of weeks one of the best times of the year to bet on sports. It is the perfect time to start betting on sports. There is also no better way to start than with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETCZR.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Code#Astros#Mets#Caesars Sportsbook#American#The Milwaukee Brewers#Chicago Cubs#National League Central#Yankees#The Red Sox#Diamondbacks#Padres#Braves#Reds
FOX Sports

MLB odds: How sportsbooks set baseball lines ahead of Opening Day

The Major League Baseball season starts Thursday afternoon on the North Side of Chicago when the Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. If you had asked me a month ago, I would have definitely made an Opening Day on April 7 the betting underdog. Thankfully, the owners and player’s union came to their senses to end an ugly offseason full of labor disagreements.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox lineup for Opening Day vs. Yankees is absolutely loaded

The Boston Red Sox don't have the most talented or deepest pitching staff, but their offense should provide plenty of run support throughout the 2022 MLB season. We'll get our first look at Boston's loaded lineup Friday afternoon when the Red Sox play their Opening Day game against the rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Wake up, it's baseball season!

It's been 156 days since the Braves' improbable World Series run. At long last, baseball returns. State of play: A lot has changed since last year. Here are three key changes to keep in mind as the season gets underway this afternoon with a seven-game Opening Day slate:. Universal DH:...
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB expert predictions: Can Giants make World Series run?

The 2022 MLB season is underway, which means it's time for another round of season predictions. The Atlanta Braves are the reigning World Series champs, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are the consensus World Series favorites. Meanwhile, the Giants lost Buster Posey and Kris Bryant, but revamped the rotation to...
MLB
CBS Philly

Phillies Fans Tailgate, Buy Merchandise Ahead Of Opening Day Against Oakland Athletics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Opening Day for the Phillies, and fans couldn’t have asked for better weather on Friday. Lots of groups are tailgating the lots at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies get ready to play the Oakland Athletics at 3:05 p.m. But one group from New Jersey tailgating was celebrating for a special reason. “I’m getting married,” Kate said.  Kate said her groom, Michael, is working on Friday while she gets to celebrate with friends at the Phillies game. Meanwhile, Eyewitness News stopped by the New Era Team Store inside Citizens Bank Park to check out some of the merchandise. Some of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, Friday baseball game times with Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, more in action

Major League Baseball made its return Thursday, as 14 of the league's 30 teams played their Opening Day games. The Cubs, Royals, Cardinals, Reds, Mets, Astros and D-Backs got off to winning ways to start the season, and you can find takeaways from Thursday's action here. MLB's other 16 teams are set to get started on Friday, with Yankees-Red Sox, Phillies-A's, Rockies-Dodgers and Blue Jays-Rangers among the matchups on Friday's Opening Day schedule.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, game times and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

Major League Baseball's Opening Day is finally here. The 2022 season will get underway Thursday afternoon, as the Cubs and Brewers kick off a seven-game slate. There were originally nine games on Thursday's schedule, but two of those games -- Yankees vs. Red Sox (originally set to be the first game of the 2022 MLB season) and Twins vs. Mariners -- have been postponed due to inclement weather. Both of those games were moved to Friday, when 16 teams will now play their openers.
MLB
NBC Sports

2022 MLB season simulation: How Red Sox fare in grueling AL East race

The Boston Red Sox begin their 2022 MLB season Friday afternoon against the archrival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Expectations are pretty high for the Red Sox after they got within two victories of reaching the World Series last season. What can we expect from the Sox this year?
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy